Growers who enter the National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest by Oct. 1 will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift card and NSP cap. National Sorghum Producers encourages growers across the Sorghum Belt to get their entries in before harvest season arrives in many parts of the Sorghum Belt.
The NSP yield contest gives NSP the opportunity to recognize growers for their yield achievements and highlight crop quality across the nation. Winners will also have the opportunity to travel to Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, and will be recognized at the annual NSP yield contest awards reception. Enter online at SorghumGrowers.com where more information about the contest can be found.
