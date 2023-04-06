Sorghum yield contest

National Sorghum Producers will now begin accepting entries for the 2023 National Sorghum Yield Contest. State and national winners are selected from contestants split into east and west regions for each division, which includes irrigated, dryland no-till, dryland tillage and one overall winner for food grade.

The entry deadline for the 2023 National Sorghum Yield Contest is November 15. A complete field of 10 or more continuous acres, planted in the sorghum seed variety named on the entry form, will be designated as the contest field. The contestants must harvest and report at least 1.5 contiguous acres. Harvest reports will now be made available to contest entrants beginning May 1, and all completed forms must be received at the NSP office or postmarked no later than Nov. 25.

