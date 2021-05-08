The National Sorghum Producers, Lubbock, Texas, will begin accepting entries for the 2021 National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest. Yield contestants are split into east and west regions for each division.
Contest divisions include irrigated, dryland no-till, dryland tillage and one winner for food grade.
“After an exceptional year in 2020, we are looking forward to another year of strong entries and high yields,” NSP CEO Tim Lust said. “The yield contest is an opportunity for our producers to push yield boundaries and inspire innovation in the future through knowledge transfer between growers as we recognize some of the best in our industry.”
To enter, contestants must be a paid NSP member at the time of entry. More than one member of a family may enroll, but each member must have a separate membership. Entries must be submitted via email 10 days prior to harvest of the contest acreage. A full list of entrant qualifications and contest rules can be found at www.sorghumgrowers.com/yield-contest.
All forms must be completed and emailed or mailed to the NSP office no later than Dec. 1, 2021. Entries will then be reviewed and placed off yield only. National and state winners will be honored at the 2022 Commodity Classic in New Orleans March 10 to 12, 2022.
Additional information is available by contacting Amanda Flores at 806-749-3478 or amanda@sorghumgrowers.com.
