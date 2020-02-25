Farmers for a Sustainable Future, a coalition committed to environmental and economic sustainability, launched on Feb. 19. Twenty-one grower advocacy groups, including National Sorghum Producers, are members of the coalition.
The group's guiding principles focus on: policies that support science-based research, voluntary incentive-based programs, investment in infrastructure and solutions that ensure vibrant rural communities and a healthy planet.
The coalition's goal is to use these guiding principles to serve as a foundation to ensure the adoption of meaningful and constructive policies and programs affecting agriculture. More information about this coalition and its members can be found at SustainableFarming.us.
