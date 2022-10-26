unnamed(11).jpg

The National Sorghum Foundation recently announced a leadership transition as Jeff Dahlberg, Ph.D., begins his role as chairman of the foundation, replacing Larry Lambright.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff back to Team Sorghum,” NSP CEO Tim Lust said. “He has dedicated his life to the research and development in the sorghum industry, and I can think of no better person to lead the National Sorghum Foundation as it continues its support of industry research and education and investment into future sorghum leaders.”

