The National Sorghum Foundation recently announced a leadership transition as Jeff Dahlberg, Ph.D., begins his role as chairman of the foundation, replacing Larry Lambright.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff back to Team Sorghum,” NSP CEO Tim Lust said. “He has dedicated his life to the research and development in the sorghum industry, and I can think of no better person to lead the National Sorghum Foundation as it continues its support of industry research and education and investment into future sorghum leaders.”
Dahlberg has a long history in the sorghum industry, which began while he was a volunteer agricultural extension agent with the United States Peace Corps in Niger from 1980 to 1984. While in Niger, Dahlberg became intrigued by a very drought-tolerant crop grown by subsistence farmers—sorghum.
Dahlberg has worked as the research geneticist and sorghum curator at the USDA Agricultural Research Service Tropical Crops and Germplasm Research Center in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. For more than 20 years he worked as the research director for National Sorghum Producers and the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, and during this time, he served for two years as the president of the Whole Grains Council. Dahlberg recently retired as director of the University of California Kearney Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Parlier.
“I look forward to continuing the work that Bruce Maunder and Larry Lambright started with the Foundation,” NSF Chairman Dahlberg said. “The Foundation gives us the ability to support research, but more importantly to help identify the next generation of sorghum research and policy leaders through our support of scholarships. Identifying and helping students as they work toward degrees that support sorghum farmers and research is critical to the success of sorghum as it takes its place as an important cereal crop that can thrive under ever changing climate challenges.”
Dahlberg will succeed Lambright, who served as chairman for the past three years. Lambright drew on a strong education in crop science and more than 50 years of experience as a sorghum breeder to lead the foundation.
“We are incredibly grateful for Larry’s service to the National Sorghum Foundation,” Lust said. “He has volunteered countless hours for the betterment of the sorghum industry and has continually invested into the future of young adults who have a passion for the crop. We wish him all the best.”
