The Memphis-based National Cotton Ginners Association named its officers for 2022 during its recent annual meeting in Houston, Texas.
The NCGA’s 2022 officers are: president, George LaCour Jr., Morganza, Louisiana; first vice president, Gene Seale, Pima, Arizona; second vice president, Richard Lindsey, Centre, Alabama; and third vice president, Larry Black, Roscoe, Texas. Curtis Stewart, Spade, Texas, who served as NCGA president in 2020 and 2021, will serve as NCGA chairman. Harrison Ashley, Cordova, Tennessee, is NCGA’s executive vice president.
LaCour is a founding board member and current vice president of Tri-Parish Gin in Lettsworth, Louisiana, a producer-owned ginning and whole-seed marketing operation. He also is general manager of the farming partnership GNG Farms in Morganza, where he oversees production on 5,000 acres in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Honored as recipients of NCGA’s 2021-22 Charles C. Owen Distinguished Service Award were two Texans—Jimmy Stover of Corpus Christi, president of Stover Equipment Company; and Russel Sutton of Lubbock, vice president of business development for Lummus Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.