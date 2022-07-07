The National Association of Wheat Growers has shared its 2023 farm bill priorities as Congress prepares for the next farm bill. As lawmakers continue to review the 2018 farm bill and start crafting the next farm bill, wheat growers will be advocating for these priorities with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to develop programs that will help wheat growers manage risk, ensure conservation programs work on the farm and enhance U.S. trade that supports rural America.
The priorities include:
Protecting crop insurance, to ensure growers have a strong and reliable safety net that provides assistance to wheat growers when needed in times of disaster;
Supporting the financial and technical assistance provided through voluntary conservation programs;
Increasing the reference price for wheat in Title I to cover the cost of production more accurately; and
Enhancing USDA’s market access and development programs to enhance trade.
“The farm bill addresses many programs that are critical for wheat growers, and we look forward to actively engaging in the farm bill reauthorization process. Sharing NAWG’s priorities today is one step in this process. NAWG has been actively seeking farm bill feedback through our grassroots network and various outreach tools, and we will continue to refine these priorities in the coming months,” said NAWG President and Washington state wheat grower Nicole Berg.
“The farm bill not only benefits wheat growers but all aspects of American agriculture. It is very important wheat growers’ voices are heard on Capitol Hill and that Members of Congress understand what worked and what can be improved upon as the committees work towards reauthorizing the farm bill in 2023. I am very appreciative of all the wheat growers who participated in the farm bill survey and committee work session that helped us determine our priorities. NAWG looks forward to working with Congress and other agricultural organizations to pass a farm bill that benefits the industry.”
As the House and Senate Agriculture Committees continue to review the 2018 farm bill programs, NAWG will work with Capitol Hill to advance these goals as the committee debates and considers the next farm bill.
