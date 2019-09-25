According to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Sept. 22, soybean conditions in High Plains Journal's coverage area were reported as follows:
Nebraska: Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 5 poor, 20 fair, 62 good, and 12 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 55%, well behind 81 last year, and behind 69 average.
Kansas: Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 7 poor, 34 fair, 48 good, and 8 excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 96%, near 99 both last year and average. Dropping leaves was 27%, behind 46 last year and 41 average.
Oklahoma: Soybeans setting pods reached 73%, down 19 points from the previous year and down 19 points from normal. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 9%, down 13 points from the previous year and down 15 points from normal.
Texas: Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 6 poor, 31 fair, 48 good, and 13 excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 97%, near 100 both last year and average. Dropping leaves was 30%, well behind 81 last year and 73 average.
Minnesota: Seventy-five percent of soybeans were turning color or beyond, 9 days behind last year and 1 week behind the average. Thirty-six percent of soybeans have begun dropping leaves, 10 days behind last year and 1week behind normal. Soybean condition remained steady at 55percent good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week.
Iowa: Sixty-five percent of the soybean crop has begun coloring or beyond, 11 days behind last year and 8 days behind average. Twenty-two percent of the crop has begun dropping leaves, 12 days behind last year and 9 days behind average. There were also a few reports of soybeans being harvested in the west central and central Iowa districts. Soybean condition rated 62% good to excellent.
Missouri: Soybeans setting pods progressed to 94%, percentage point behind last year. Soybean coloring progressed to 35% this week, with soybeans dropping leaves progressing to 12%. Soybean condition was rated at 4% very poor, 10% poor, 35% fair, 45% good, and 6% excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.