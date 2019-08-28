According to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, for the week ending Aug. 28, sorghum conditions were as follows in the High Plains Journal coverage area:
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 1 poor, 16 fair, 66 good, and 16 excellent. Sorghum headed was 94 percent, behind 99 last year, and near 98 average. Coloring was 21 percent, well behind 59 last year and 48 average.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 27 fair, 54 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum headed was 81 percent, behind 92 last year and 89 average. Coloring was 23 percent, behind 36 last year and 32 average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum coloring reached 26 percent, down 16 points from the previous year and down 23 points from normal. Sorghum mature reached 9 percent, down 4 points from the previous year and down 4 points from normal.
Texas: Harvest of corn and sorghum continued in the Upper Coast, the Edwards Plateau and the Blacklands.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 22 fair, 67 good, and 8 excellent. Sorghum headed was 90 percent, near 92 last year and 94 average. Coloring was 25 percent, behind 39 last year and 37 average.
