According to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Sept. 22, sorghum conditions were as follows in the High Plains Journal coverage area:
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 4 poor, 14 fair, 69 good, and 10 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 93 %, near 94 last year and 96 average. Mature was 22%, well behind 45 last year and 43 average.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 8 poor, 27 fair, 53 good, and 10 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 85%, behind 92 last year and 90 average. Mature was 21%, behind 30 last year and 34 average. Harvested was 2%, near 6 both last year and average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum coloring reached 87%, up 3 points from the previous year but down 2 points from normal. Sorghum mature reached 38%, down 9 points from the previous year and down 17 points from normal. Sorghum harvested reached 10%, down 9 points from the previous year and down 14 points from normal.
Texas: Sorghum continued to mature in the Northern High Plains.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2 poor, 23 fair, 67 good, and 7 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 78%, behind 84 last year and 88 average. Mature was 15%, behind 23 last year and 31 average. Harvested was 2%, near 1 last year and 3 average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.