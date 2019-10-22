According to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Oct. 20, cotton conditions were as follows in the High Plains Journal coverage area:
Kansas: Cotton condition rated 6 percent very poor, 17 poor, 36 fair, 35 good, and 6 excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 91 percent, ahead of 83 last year and 79 average. Harvested was 4 percent, near 3 last year and 7 average.
Oklahoma: Cotton bolls opening reached 93 percent, up 4 points from the previous year and up 1 point from normal. Cotton harvested reached 22 percent, up 6 points from the previous year and up 7 points from normal.
Texas: Cotton harvest started in areas of the Plains. However, freezing conditions set back cotton progress in many areas, forcing some producers in the Northern Low Plains to plow or shred their cotton crop. Harvest continued in the Blacklands, South East Texas and the Edwards Plateau.
Missouri: Cotton bolls opening progressed to 96 percent, while cotton harvested progressed to 34 percent, 45 percentage points behind last year. Cotton condition was rated at 12 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 51 percent fair, and 20 percent good.
