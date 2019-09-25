According to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Sept. 22, cotton conditions in High Plains Journal’s coverage area were reported as follows:
Kansas: Cotton condition rated 2% very poor, 10 poor, 42 fair, 41 good, and 5 excellent. Cotton setting bolls was 96%, near 100 last year and 95 average. Bolls opening was 27%, well behind 50 last year, and behind 37 average.
Oklahoma: Cotton bolls opening reached 53%, down 2 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal.
Texas: Cotton harvest was active in the Blacklands, the Edwards Plateau, the Upper Coast and South Texas.
Missouri: Cotton bolls opening progressed to 58%, 31%age points behind last year. Cotton harvested progressed to 5% this week. Cotton condition was rated at 7% very poor, 12% poor, 52% fair, and 29% good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.