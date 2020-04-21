For the week ending April 19, the following crop conditions were reported, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service:
Nebraska:
Corn planted was 2%, near 1 last year and 5 for the five-year average.
Kansas:
Corn planted was 13%, near 14 last year and behind 20 average.
Oklahoma:
Corn planted reached 10%, down 16 points from the previous year and down 20 points from normal.
Texas:
Corn producers in the High Plains prepared fields for planting. Corn continued to progress in areas of the Edwards Plateau, the Coastal Bend, and South Central Texas.
Iowa: In spite of less than ideal conditions, 2% of Iowa’s corn crop has been planted, almost one week behind the five-year average.
Missouri:
Corn planted progressed to 11% this week, 2 percentage points behind last year.
New Mexico:
In Union County, producers were busy planting corn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.