According to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Oct. 20, corn conditions were as follows in the High Plains Journal coverage area:
Nebraska: Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 18 fair, 56 good, and 19 excellent. Corn mature was 94 percent, near 98 last year and 97 for the five-year average. Harvested was 30 percent, near 33 last year, and behind 35 average.
Kansas: Corn mature was 97 percent, near 99 last year and 98 average. Harvested was 62 percent, behind 68 last year and 73 average.
Oklahoma: Corn harvested reached 72 percent, up 3 points from the previous year but down 3 points from normal.
Texas: Corn harvest was active in the Northern High Plains.
South Dakota: Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 28 fair, 45 good, and 19 excellent. Corn mature was 74 percent, well behind 96 last year and 95 for the five-year average. Harvested was 9 percent, behind 24 last year, and well behind 29 average.
Minnesota: Eighty-nine percent of the corn crop was mature, 18 days behind last year and 10 days behind normal. Corn harvested for grain reached 11 percent, 17 days behind last year and 13 days behind the average. Corn harvested for silage reached 90percent this week, 12 days behind average. Corn condition was rated 53 percent good to excellent, a slight improvement from the previous week.
Colorado: In northeastern counties, more producers started harvesting corn for grain last week, but some corn was still above ideal moisture content for harvest, according to county reporters.
Iowa: Eighty-seven percent of the corn crop has reached maturity, 3 weeks behind last year and over 2 weeks behind the 5-year average. Fifteen percent of the crop has been harvested for grain, 11 days behind average. Corn condition rated 66 percent good to excellent.
Missouri: Corn matured progressed to 97 percent. Corn harvested for grain progressed to 55 percent.
