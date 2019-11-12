USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following corn conditions for the week ending Nov. 10:
Nebraska: Corn harvested was 74%, near 75 last year, and behind 83 for the five-year average.
Kansas: Corn harvested was 90%, near 88 last year and 94 average.
Oklahoma: Corn harvested reached 95 percent, up 3 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal.
Texas: Corn harvest was active in the Northern High Plains.
South Dakota: Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 8 poor, 27 fair, 44 good, and 18 excellent. Corn harvested was 39%, well behind 69 last year and 82 for the five-year average.
Minnesota: Corn harvested for grain reached 63%, 11 days behind the average. Corn moisture content of grain at harvest averaged 22%, remaining the same as the previous week.
Wyoming: Corn harvest continued but is still behind last year and the five-year average. Corn was rated to be in mostly good to fair condition.
Iowa: Sixty-four percent of the corn crop has been harvested for grain, 9 days behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average. Producers in the Northwest, North Central and Southeast Districts have harvested over 70% of their expected crop, while the Northeast District fell further behind with just 47 percent complete. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was at 20%.
Missouri: Corn harvested for grain progressed to 79%, 15 percentage points behind last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.