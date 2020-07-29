The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following corn and soybean crop conditions for the week ending July 26:
Nebraska:
Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 18% fair, 54% good, and 21% excellent. Corn silking was 89%, well ahead of 61% last year, and ahead of 80% for the five-year average. Dough was 27%, ahead of 9% last year and 16% average.
Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 14% fair, 59% good, and 21% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 90%, well ahead of 60% last year, and ahead of 76% average. Setting pods was 53%, well ahead of 27% last year and 33% average.
Kansas:
Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 28% fair, 48% good, and 12% excellent. Corn silking was 79%, ahead of 66% last year, but near 80% for the five-year average. Dough was 36%, ahead of 21% last year and 24% average. Dented was 4%, near 1% last year and 2% average.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 27% fair, 55% good, and 12% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 68%, well ahead of 37% last year, and ahead of 58% average. Setting pods was 40%, well ahead of 10% last year, and ahead of 21% average.
Oklahoma:
Corn silk reached 74%, up 12 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal. Corn dough reached 23%, up 9 points from the previous year and up 3 points from normal. Sorghum headed reached 35%, up 14 points from the previous year but down 2 points from normal.
Soybeans emerged reached 90%, up 2 points from the previous year but down 2 points from normal. Soybeans blooming reached 40%, up 26 points from the previous year and up 8 points from normal. Soybeans setting pods reached 6%, up 2 points from the previous year but down 5 points from normal.
Texas:
Corn harvest was underway in areas of the Blacklands, South East Texas, the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, the Coastal Bend, and the Upper Coast.
Dryland soybeans progressed where there was adequate moisture but slowed where conditions were dry.
South Dakota:
Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 11% fair, 68% good, and 18% excellent. Corn silking was 80%, well ahead of 22% last year, and ahead of 62% for the five-year average. Dough was 14%, ahead of 1% last year and 8% average.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 13% fair, 70% good, and 14% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 75%, well ahead of 51% last year, and ahead of 70% average. Setting pods was 49%, well ahead of 9% last year, and ahead of 31% average.
Minnesota:
Silked corn, at 90%, was 13 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn was 15% at the dough stage, 9 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of average. Corn condition improved slightly to 84% good to excellent.
Soybeans blooming reached 89% this week, 9 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of normal. Soybeans were 55% setting pods, 10 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition improved to 84% good to excellent.
Iowa:
Corn silking or beyond reached 87%, 12 days ahead of the previous year and 3 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn in the dough stage reached 23%, 10 days ahead of the previous year and 4 days ahead of the average. Corn condition rated 77% good to excellent.
Soybeans blooming reached 85%, just over 2 weeks ahead of last year and 6days ahead of average. Soybeans setting pods reached 50%, just over 2 weeks ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of average. Soybean condition rated 76% good to excellent.
Missouri:
Corn silking was at 89% this week, 16 percentage points ahead of last year. Corn dough progressed to 38%, 1 percentage point behind the 5-year average. Corn condition was rated at 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 57% good, and 16% excellent.
Soybeans blooming progressed to 62%t, 28 percentage points ahead of last year. Soybean setting pods progressed to 27%. Soybeans condition was rated at 1% very poor, 6% poor, 24% fair, 58% good, and 11% excellent.
