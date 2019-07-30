According to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending July 28, corn and soybean conditions were as follows in the High Plains Journal coverage area:
Nebraska: Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 20 fair, 60 good, and 15 excellent. Corn silking was 70 percent, well behind 90 last year, and behind 88 for the five-year average. Dough was 12 percent, well behind 36 last year, and behind 22 average. Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 22 fair, 63 good, and 11 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 66 percent, well behind 86 last year, and behind 83 average. Setting pods was 34 percent, behind 49 last year and 43 average.
Kansas: Corn condition rated 3 percent very poor, 9 poor, 31 fair, 46 good, and 11 excellent. Corn silking was 71 percent, well behind 91 last year, and behind 86 for the five- year average. Dough was 24 percent, well behind 47 last year, and behind 31 average. Dented was 2 percent, behind 9 last year, and equal to average. Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 poor, 39 fair, 44 good, and 6 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 40 percent, well behind 82 last year and 66 average. Setting pods was 12 percent, well behind 45 last year, and behind 28 average.
South Dakota: Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 31 fair, 48 good, and 13 excellent. Corn silking was 27 percent, well behind 90 last year and 77 for the five-year average. Dough was 2 percent, well behind 31 last year, and behind 13 average. Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 41 fair, 40 good, and 10 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 53 percent, well behind 80 both last year and average. Setting pods was 12 percent, well behind 47 last year and 42 average.
Minnesota: Silked corn, at 54 percent, was 11 days behind last year and 1 week behind the 5-year average. Corn condition was rated at 56 percent good to excellent, a slight decrease from the previous week. Soybeans blooming reached 69 percent this week, 8 days behind last year and 1 week behind the average. Twenty-seven percent of soybeans were setting pods, 8 days behind last year and 5 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 60 percent good to excellent.
Colorado: Irrigated crops, especially corn, achieved more normal growth gains compared to earlier in the season.
Iowa: Sixty-nine percent of the corn crop has begun to silk, 13 days behind last year and 8 days behind the 5-year average. Seven percent of the crop reached the dough stage, nearly one week behind both last year and average. Corn condition rated 65 percent good to excellent. Sixty-five percent of the soybean crop has started to bloom, 13 days behind last year and 10 days behind average. Thirteen percent of the crop has started setting pods, nearly two weeks behind average. Soybean condition rated 62 percent good to excellent.
Missouri: Corn silking progressed to 77 percent, 22 percentage points behind last year. Corn dough progressed to 21 percent, 49 percentage points behind last year. Corn condition was rated at 7 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 42 percent fair, 30 percent good, and 4 percent excellent. Soybeans emerged progressed to 95 percent. Soybeans blooming progressed to 38 percent this week, while soybeans setting pods progressed to 9 percent. Soybean condition was rated at 4 percent very poor, 13 percent poor, 42 percent fair, 38 percent good, and 3 percent excellent.
Oklahoma: Corn silk reached 63 percent, down 18 points from the previous year and down 18 points from normal. Corn dough reached 17 percent, down 14 points from the previous year and down 12 points from normal. Soybeans emerged reached 89 percent, down 11 points from the previous year and down 6 points from normal. Soybeans blooming reached 14 percent, down 38 points from the previous year and down 20 points from normal. Soybeans setting pods reached 5 percent, down 11 points from the previous year and down 6 points from normal.
Texas: Corn harvest was active in the Blacklands, South Central Texas, Coastal Bend, the Upper Coast and South Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.