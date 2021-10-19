NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe will be racing for farmers on Oct. 24 during a Cup race at the Kansas Speedway.
With a victory for Briscoe that day, DEKALB brand corn will provide seed to four qualifying, winning farmers. Farmers can qualify by participating in the “Chase for the Corn” seed giveaway social media event that began Oct. 17.
“This will be a special day knowing I’m racing for farmers and helping to continue generations of winning performance,” Briscoe said. “Farmers are hardworking people providing so much for our country, so I’m glad to be able to partner with the DEKALB brand to support them.”
The third-generation driver Chase Briscoe is no stranger to performance. His racing roots began on Indiana dirt tracks at the age of 13. He went on to continue his family racing legacy with sprint cars in Midwestern bull rings and now drives the DEKALB No. 14 corn car on the big stage at the Kansas Speedway, racing for farmers and representing the brand’s roots and future in winning performance.
“We feel honored to be rooting for Chase, who is racing for farmers in the No. 14 DEKALB corn car,” said Kathleen McKittrick, DEKALB brand manager. “The DEKALB brand has a legacy of performance. It’s important for us to give back to farmers and help them succeed on their operations for generations to come. We believe winning has roots whether on the track or in the field, and comes from generations of meeting challenges head-on with persistence, leading technology and a network of support.”
DEKALB partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing beginning in 2018. The Hollywood Casino 400 race is the second of three races in the round of eight. For more information, visit DEKALB.com/Racing and join the conversation with #WinningHasRoots and #ChaseForThe14.
