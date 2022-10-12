cottonwebproduction.jpg

Cotton web containing the copper oxide nanoflowers produced in the Cotton Textile Mill pilot plant using a mini-carding system. It can be used as is, or further processed to create durable nonwoven fabrics. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Hillyer.)

At a time when a global pandemic has sent shockwaves through society, the need for products to fight bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens has become more urgent than ever. Fortunately, USDA's Agricultural Research Service researchers have been working on powerful anti-microbial tools for years, and two ARS researchers recently built upon this technology to create revolutionary anti-microbial, antifungal, and antiviral cotton products engineered with silver and copper oxide nanoparticles.

For the past several years, Sunghyun Nam, research engineer at the ARS Southern Regional Research Cente in New Orleans, Louisiana, has been perfecting a technology to embed nanoparticles of silver—a known anti-microbial agent—in cotton fibers. The result is cotton-based textile products that have a powerful and lasting ability to kill germs. While some nanoparticle-treated textiles are already available in the market, they are produced using coating methods that render them far less effective against pathogens.

cottonfibernanoflowers.png

Using an analytical method developed at SRRC, a cross-section of the cotton fibers can be imaged using Transmission Electron Microscopy to confirm the internally formed copper oxide nanoflowers. Inset: Scanning Electron Microscope image of an individual copper oxide nanoflower. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Hillyer.)
d4991-1.jpg

ARS research chemist Matthew Hillyer and research engineer Sunghyun Nam examine copper oxide nanoflower cotton fabrics at different stages of the production process. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Hillyer.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.