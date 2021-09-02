A free multi-crop field day is planned for Sept. 9, in Hydro, Oklahoma, with Schantz Farms serving as the host.
The field day will cover cotton, peanuts, corn and soybeans. Updates on cotton variety trials, cotton defoliants, peanut herbicides and fungicides, corn varieties and fertility and soybean herbicide fertility are planned.
The event begins with doughnuts serving at 8:30 a.m. followed by bus tours at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. The field day’s location from Hydro is 2 miles north on Oklahoma Highway 58 and, 1 mile west and a half-mile north.
Reservations and additional information for the tour can be made by contacting Extension Assistant Jerry Goodson with the Oklahoma State University Southwest Research and Extension Center at 580-482-8880.
