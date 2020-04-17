For now, the University of Missouri Soil and Plant Testing Laboratory remains open.
The MU Soil and Plant Testing Lab has served farmers and homeowners for at least 70 years. Tests provide unbiased, research-based recommendations for efficient nutrient management and improved production.
Due to COVID-19, many MU Extension centers are not currently accessible. If your county extension center is closed at this time, you can submit your samples directly to the MU Soil and Plant Testing Lab, 23 Mumford Hall, Columbia, MO 65211.
Visit the lab’s website at soilplantlab.missouri.edu for detailed instructions and to generate a UPS shipping label. Include a completed sample information form. Forms are available for download:
- Field crops, extension2.missouri.edu/mp188;
- Lawns and gardens, extension2.missouri.edu/mp555; and
- Commercial fruits, vegetables and turf, extension2.missouri.edu/mp727.
For questions, visit soilplantlab.missouri.edu or call 573-882-0623.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.