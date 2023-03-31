Grass

(Photo by Elly Sneath, courtesy of Kansas State University Research and Extension.)

While fall is the best time to consider pasture renovation, spring is the second-best time, so there is still time to help pastures get back in shape for the next season, says University of Missouri Extension agronomist Tim Schnakenberg.

First, evaluate stand issues. Look at density of desired forages and undesired forages such as weeds. Before you start spraying weeds, look at poor management practices such as incorrect grazing or inadequate fertility.

