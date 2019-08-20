For the week ending Aug. 18, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Nebraska. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2 percent very short, 11 short, 77 adequate, and 10 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 10 short, 79 adequate, and 10 surplus.
Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 6 poor, 19 fair, 59 good, and 15 excellent. Corn dough was 61 percent, well behind 86 last year, and behind 80 for the five-year average. Dented was 17 percent, behind 35 last year and 27 average.
Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 22 fair, 62 good, and 10 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 93 percent, behind 99 both last year and average. Setting pods was 78 percent, behind 90 last year and 87 average.
Winter wheat harvested was 96 percent, near 100 both last year and average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 18 fair, 70 good, and 11 excellent. Sorghum headed was 85 percent, behind 95 last year and 92 average. Coloring was 13 percent, well behind 40 last year, and behind 31 average.
Oats harvested was 94 percent, behind 100 last year, and near 96 average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 5 percent very poor, 18 poor, 20 fair, 50 good, and 7 excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 92 percent. Setting pods was 75 percent.
