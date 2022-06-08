For the week ending June 5, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat crop conditions:
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 18% very poor, 23% poor, 30% fair, 26% good, and 3% excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 61%, ahead of 44% last year and 49% for the five-year average. Mature was 2%, equal to last year, and near 5% average.
Colorado: Winter wheat condition rated 31% very poor, 24% poor, 26% fair, 19% good, and 0% excellent.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 20% very poor, 17% poor, 34% fair, 24% good, and 5% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 74%, near 75% last year and 73% average.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 16% poor, 39% fair, 34% good, and 8% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 33%, well behind 60% last year, and behind 48% average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat condition rated 31% very poor, 18% poor, 41% fair, 9% good, and 1% excellent. Winter wheat harvested reached 15%, up 13 points from the previous year and up 2 points from normal.
Texas: Winter wheat condition rated 59% very poor, 23% poor, 12% fair, 5% good, and 1% excellent.
New Mexico: Winter wheat condition rated 62% very poor, 22% poor, 4% fair, 4% good, and 8% excellent.
Wyoming: Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 32% poor, 47% fair, 13% good, and 0% excellent.
Montana: Winter wheat condition rated 7% very poor, 19% poor, 51% fair, 23% good, and 0% excellent.
Missouri: Winter wheat harvest was at 1% compared to the 5-year average of 2%. Winter wheat condition was rated 6% poor, 32% fair, 54% good and 8% excellent.
Arkansas: Winter wheat condition rated 0% very poor, 2% poor, 19% fair, 50% good, and 29% excellent.
