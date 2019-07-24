Wyoming experienced mostly warm weather with scattered showers for the week while most areas had favorable conditions for fieldwork for the week ending July 21, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Wyoming. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels were mostly in the adequate to short range, which were larger than last year and the five-year average. A reporter from Southeastern Wyoming stated that the collapse of the Ft. Laramie tunnel No. 2 is a serious blow to crop production in the area with a large number of acres at risk of losing irrigation water. Three other reporters from southeastern Wyoming indicated hot and dry conditions across most of the region.
