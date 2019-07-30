Wyoming experienced mostly warm weather with scattered showers for the week ending July 28 while most areas had favorable conditions for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Wyoming. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels were mostly in the adequate to short range with conditions drying considerably from last week. A reporter from northwestern Wyoming stated that crops are very late this year. A reporter from western Wyoming indicated that they received scattered thunderstorms but otherwise good weather. A south central Wyoming reporter stated that temperatures had gotten hot with dry and windy conditions raising the risk for fire. A reporter from southeastern Wyoming stated that the collapse of the Ft. Laramie tunnel #2 has left 54,000 acres without irrigation water in the county. They also indicated that rain will be needed in the next few weeks until a temporary fix to the tunnel is completed. Another reporter from southeastern Wyoming indicated wheat harvest is underway and they did not receive any moisture this week. Another reporter from southeastern Wyoming stated that summer growing conditions persist.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.