Plant scientists Fatiha Bentata of Morocco and Intissar Zarrouk of Tunisia screened these wheat samples for resistance to root rot caused by the Fusarium fungus as part of greenhouse research at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln last fall. The scientists, visiting the university through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Scientific Exchanges Program, analyzed 13 wheat varieties grown in Nebraska for disease resistance. At left are non-inoculated control plants. At right is a soil mix inoculated with isolates of the Fusarium fungus. (Photo courtesy of University of Nebraska-Lincoln.)

Nebraska and Morocco are separated by 4,700 miles, but their agricultural sectors share an important connection. Whether in America’s mid-section or northwest coastal Africa, wheat producers know that fungus-borne plant disease, including root rot and head blight, can devastate their production.

It was only a few years ago, in 2015, that head blight reached “epidemic” levels for a significant portion of Nebraska’s wheat fields, noted Stephen Wegulo, a University of Nebraska–Lincoln plant pathologist specializing in wheat disease epidemiology and management.

