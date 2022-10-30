fgash.jpg

Line chart shows the adoption of genetically engineered crops in the United States from 1996 to 2022 for herbicide-tolerant and insect-resistant varieties of corn, soybeans and cotton crops. (This chart appears in the ERS Topic Page Recent Trends in GE Adoption, published in 2022.)

Genetically engineered seeds were commercially introduced in the U.S. for major field crops in 1996, with adoption rates increasing rapidly in the years that followed. By 2008, more than 50% of corn, cotton, and soybean acres were planted with genetically engineered seeds.

The total planted acreage with GE seeds has only increased since then, and now more than 90% of U.S. corn, upland cotton, and soybeans are produced using GE varieties. GE crops are broadly classified as herbicide-tolerant only, insect-resistant only, or stacked varieties that combine both HT and Bt traits in a single seed.

