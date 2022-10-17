This is peanut harvest time in the Missouri Bootheel. Interest in the versatile legume has grown among Bootheel farmers since 2018, says University of Missouri Extension soils and cropping systems specialist Justin Calhoun.

20221004-peanuts-2.jpg

Peanut harvest is underway in Missouri's Bootheel region. (Aerial drone video courtesy of Justin Calhoun.)

Calhoun estimates there may be more than 15,000 acres of peanuts in the Bootheel region. Some of this new interest comes from the formation of the Missouri Peanut Growers Association, which has funded multiple projects this year to promote the state as a major peanut producer. Checkoff dollars fund research, including three projects that Calhoun oversees at MU’s Fisher Delta Research Center in Portageville.

