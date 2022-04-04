The Montana Department of Agriculture is announcing an investment of $2.2 million awarded through the Montana Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant program. Over 70 Montana counties, tribes, conservation districts, local communities, and educators were awarded funds to develop and implement noxious weed management programs across Montana.
“The Noxious Weed Trust Fund Grants are an excellent example of how our department is working together with local entities across the state to preserve the integrity of Montana lands,” said Director Christy Clark. “I appreciate the role our Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council and staff play in making these investments possible. This is great news to share during Montana Ag Week.”
Established by the 1985 Montana Legislature, the Noxious Weed Trust Fund Grant Program enables state and tribal governmental organizations, local weed districts, conservation districts, extension offices, and universities to develop and implement programs that enhance and protect Montana’s agriculture, recreation, wildlife, forestry, and native plant communities. The 2022 Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant hearings and deliberations were recently held in Helena. A full list of grant projects is available on the MDA website at agr.mt.gov/NoxiousWeedTrustFund.
Applications for 2023 Noxious Weed Trust Fund grants will be available in mid-July.
The Montana Department of is serving Montana agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky. Visit agr.mt.gov to learn more.
