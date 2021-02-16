The Montana Grain Growers Association and the Montana Grains Foundation will each offer scholarships to be used for the 2021-2022 school year.
MGGA will award two $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing an agricultural related degree at the college of their choice. Applicants or their parent, grandparent, or legal guardian must be a current producer member of MGGA.
MGF will award two $2,500 scholarships to Montana State University juniors or seniors—apply through MSU at http://agriculture.montana.edu/students/scholarships.html—and two $2,500 scholarships, one of which is funded by CoBank, to graduate students pursuing agricultural degrees in specific disciplines.
Applications must be received no later than April 1 and the winners will be announced by May 1.
More information and application forms are available by calling the MGGA office at 406-761-4596 or online at MGGA Scholarships at www.mgga.org/about/mgga-scholarships/ and MGF Scholarships at www.mgga.org/foundation/mgfscholarships.
