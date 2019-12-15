At the conclusion of this year’s annual convention and trade show in Great Falls, attended by more than 800 farmers, agribusiness representatives and guests, the Montana Grain Growers Association elected new officers, installed directors and set the organization’s policy for 2020.
Vince Mattson, Chester, was elected as MGGA president for the coming year. Other officers include Vice President Mitch Konen, Fairfield; Treasurer Tryg Koch, Kalispell; and Secretary Nathan Keane, Loma. Lyle Benjamin, Sunburst, will serve a year as past president.
Re-elected for a second four-year term on the MGGA Board of Directors are Chad Forest, Richland, District 1; Nathan Keane, Loma, District 5; and Kurt Voss, Circle, District 13.
Newly elected directors include Randy Ridgeway, Stanford, District 9; Raymond Keller, Turner, District 3; and Dale Flikkema, Bozeman, District 11.
Convention marks the annual meeting of MGGA members who debate and approve the policy platform that guides the organization on issues affecting our industry. Approved resolutions can be found on the MGGA website at www.mgga.org/policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.