The Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee will meet via Zoom on Feb. 23 beginning at 8:30 a.m.
To receive Zoom meeting information, please contact Dani Jones by phone at 406-444-2402 or by email at Danielle.Jones@mt.gov. An agenda will be made available on the department’s public notice website at https://agr.mt.gov/Home/Public-Notices-Calendar.
The Montana Alfalfa Seed Program is administered by the department under the Alfalfa Seed Industry Act. The Alfalfa Seed Committee provides direction for research and marketing toward the continued growth of the alfalfa seed industry of Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.