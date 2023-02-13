Blueberry farmers and enthusiasts of all levels of expertise can participate in educational sessions and tours of innovative blueberry farms this month at the 2023 Missouri Blueberry School, Feb. 24 to 25 in Springfield.
The event is a collaboration of University of Missouri Extension, Lincoln University and Missouri State University, says Patrick Byers, MU Extension horticulturist.
Keynote presenter Cheyenne Sloan, a Michigan State University Extension educator and leader in the Michigan blueberry industry, will speak on “Blueberry Production From B to Z” and “Soil Management for Successful Blueberry Production.”
Other topics include irrigation techniques, choosing varieties, pruning basics, disease and pest management, food safety and marketing. Experts will speak about their experiences growing blueberries.
The two-day event offers information-packed classroom sessions and networking opportunities on the first day, Byers said. On the second day, attendees can tour local blueberry farms and speak with the farmers who manage them.
The event will be at the Darr Agricultural Center at Missouri State University, 2401 S. Kansas Expressway, Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.