The drought that has engulfed the entire Northern Hemisphere for much of this year is catching up with the Mississippi River at the most anxious time for farmers—right at harvest season.

pexels-tom-fisk-9587016.jpg

Photo by Tom Fisk.

Tight barge supply has resulted in low grain barge volumes and high rates, according to the Grain Transportation Report released Sept. 29 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For the week ending Sept. 24, year-to-date downbound grain volumes on the Mississippi River reached 23.9 million tons, 4% lower than the 5-year average and 10% lower than the same period last year.

