Corn farmers across the country are taking actions to help their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Minnesota, Chippewa County Corn and Soybean Growers donated a pallet of bottled water to its local hospital CCM Health, which serves many of the residents in Chippewa County. The gesture was an opportunity to make the most of an unfortunate situation and help the health care workers bravely serving on the front lines of the pandemic.
Freeborn County Corn and Soybean Growers made a $3,000 donation to three food shelves in Albert Lea and Alden. Recognizing the financial hardship, many families were under due to COVID-19, Freeborn County board member Cole Pestorious said they were eager to be able to help the food shelves experiencing increased traffic.
Murray County Corn and Soybean board members, following the cancellation of this year’s annual meeting, worked with local restaurants to organize a free lunch for the supporters of their organization, as well as for the essential workers during COVID-19.
In addition to supporting the many efforts by county corn organizations, the Minnesota Corn Growers Association is also stepping up to help families facing hunger during COVID-19. On April 30, MCGA sponsored an hour of a local radio telethon to raise funds for Second Harvest Heartland, matching the amount raised over the hour up to a pre-determined amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.