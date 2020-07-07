Seed to STEM graduates and ag teachers who have received Clean Smoke or Energy in Feed CASE training should apply for mini grants now so that Kansas Corn can get supplies to you during the summer. As always, eligible teachers can receive $250 worth of lab supplies to be used to teach any of the Kansas Corn STEM lessons. This opportunity happens only once a year. Kansas Corn will start filling this mini grant as soon as they receive your application but will not accept requests after Aug. 1. The sooner they get your application the better.
Mini grants for Seed to STEM and CASE trained teachers due Aug. 1
- By Kansas Corn
Please be as detailed as possible in your application. Keep in mind the amount is around $250. Those who are eligible should have received an email in the second week of June. If you are a Seed to STEM graduate or CASE teacher and didn’t receive an email contact Kansas Corn at education@ksgrains.com.
