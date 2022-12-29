Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
The 2023 Midwest Crops Conference, Jan. 17 to 18, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri, is an opportunity for farmers and crop advisers to hear about current research from Extension specialists from the University of Missouri, Kansas State University and the University of Nebraska.
The two-day conference covers nutrient management, soil and water, crop management and pest management.
“Attendees will receive information regarding how to address some of the issues they face in their operations with a focus on maintaining and/or increasing profitability,” said Jim Crawford, an MU Extension agricultural engineer. Crawford says hot topics include the weather outlook for 2023, inlet technology for drainage systems and the use of bioreactors and saturated buffers for reducing runoff.
The Midwest Crops Conference was formerly known as the Northwest Certified Crops Advisers Conference. With the new name, organizers hope to draw farmers as well as crop advisers.
“Anyone interested in new technology and trends in row crop production will gain knowledge by attending this conference,” said MU Extension agronomist Wayne Flanary. “We want to grow and reach new audiences with the rebranding of this conference.”
“Production decisions greatly impact farm profitability,” said Katie Neuner, MU Extension ag business specialist. “That’s why we make sure to cover crop outlooks every year to give producers insights into input costs and expected returns in the crop markets.”
The Midwest Crops Conference is Jan. 17 and 18 at the Stoney Creek Hotel, 1201 N. Woodbine Road, St. Joseph. Continuing education credits will be available to Certified Crop Advisers.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.