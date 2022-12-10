Mexico GMO.jpg

(Photo by Livier Garcia.)

In 2020, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decreed the country would start phasing out genetically modified yellow corn and glyphosate by 2024, which would drastically decrease Mexico’s corn imports from the United States. Tom Vilsack, U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary, is concerned the declaration could violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact and met with the Mexican officials on Nov. 28 to discuss the topic. Mexico’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Victor Suarez, said he does not believe the decree violates USMCA because they are under no obligation to buy or grow GM corn.

The following day, Lopez Obrador announced he was seeking a deal with Washington after the U.S. threatened legal action over the GM ban. He said the ban is only for GM yellow corn for human consumption and GM corn for livestock feed would be allowed after the decree, but the length of the extension has not been announced.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.