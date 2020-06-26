Merschman Seeds, located in Westpoint, Iowa, has joined the Iowa Soybean Research Center at Iowa State University as an industry partner. In this role, Merschman Seeds provides financial support to the center and will have a representative serving on the ISRC's industry advisory council, which provides guidance on research funding priorities for the center.
The center is a formal collaboration of industry partners, the Iowa Soybean Association and Iowa State’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Together, representatives from ISA and the industry partners make up the ISRC’s Industry Advisory Council, which includes BASF, Bayer, Cornelius Seed, Corteva Agriscience, FMC, GDM, Merschman Seeds and Syngenta.
