Government News

Two bipartisan letters sent to the Environmental Protection Agency by 16 senators and 37 members of the House of Representatives called on the agency by June to increase volumes for advanced biofuels and biomass-based diesel as it finalizes its Renewable Fuel Standards for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The letters outline several essential improvements to the rule that are needed to “give farmers and biofuel producers the confidence that the RFS is an EPA priority.”

