Cattle producers, farmers and farm businesses in south central Iowa will learn about the latest crop production and grazing research and trends during the fall field day at Iowa State University’s McNay Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm Aug. 6.
Sessions will include “Grazing Cover Crops,” by Rebecca Vittetoe, field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; “Pasture Weed Management,” by Elyssa Trejo, Corteva Agriscience range and pasture specialist; “Growing Season Recap,” by Josh Michel, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach; and “Grazing Season Update and Recent Projects,” by Chris Clark, ISU Extension and Outreach beef specialist.
“The field day will provide cattle producers, farmers and ag retailers the opportunity to hear and talk to people who are experts in their fields, and who will focus on some challenges facing agriculture in Iowa, such as grazing opportunities and weed management,” said Michel.
Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. and the field day starts at 5 p.m., with a free meal provided by the Lucas County Cattlemen, followed by a “Farm and Projects Update” by the research farm staff. The evening tour is free and open to the public.
Pre-register by Aug. 2 by calling or emailing Josh Michel, Brad Evans, or Logan Wallace.
The McNay Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm is located at 45249 170th Ave., Chariton, Iowa. Signs are posted for directions to the farm off Highway 34, west of Chariton; or off Highway 65, south of Lucas.
For more information, contact ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomist Josh Michel at 563-581-7828, or jjmichel@iastate.edu; research farm co-manager Brad Evans at 641-766-6465, or bjevans@iastate.edu; or research farm co-manager Logan Wallace at 641-766-6465, or lwallace@iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.