MCEP photo.jpeg

(Photo by John Gibson.)

Farmers from eight states in the southern half of the nation recently toured agricultural production and processing operations in Idaho as part of the National Cotton Council’s Multi-Commodity Education Program.

Launched in 2006, the program is coordinated by NCC’s Member Services, and commodity association leadership. It is supported by The Cotton Foundation with a grant from John Deere.

