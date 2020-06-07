May Wes, a manufacturer and supplier of aftermarket poly agricultural parts including the original Stalk Stompers, has expanded its G4 Stalk Stomper product line to include John Deere 90/40 series corn heads. May Wes added the John Deere 90/40 series G4 Stalk Stompers to its G4 Stalk Stomper lineup to meet grower demand. The Hutchinson, Minnesota-based manufacturer introduced its award-winning compression molded UHMW G4 Stalk Stompers in 2018 and has since expanded the product line to include most major corn heads, including John Deere 90/40 and 600/700 series; Case IH 2200, 2400, 2600, 3200, 3400, 4200 and 4400 series; New Holland 99C/980 series and 96C/98C/98D/996 series; Geringhoff Horizon, Patriot/Northstar/Rotadisc series; Drago GT and Series I & II; Harvestec; Lexion; Capello; AGCO and Fantini. G4 Planter Stalk Stompers are also available for John Deere 1770NT planters and Case IH Model 1250 Early Riser planters. May Wes also offers tractor stalk stompers for a range of tractors. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.maywes.com.
