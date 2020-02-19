Once again, High Plains Journal and sponsors Alforex Seeds and John Deere partnered to produce the Alfalfa U series of educational meetings for alfalfa growers. The St. George, Utah, Alfalfa U event included breakout speakers like Dr. Matt Yost, of Utah State University, who remotely presented "The Last Hoorah: Utilizing Nitrogen From Terminated Alfalfa Stands." In it, he discussed current research into how a rotation with alfalfa can help following cereal and grain crops. Watch the full presentation here.
The first of the series was held Feb. 11, in St. George, Utah, and the second was Feb. 18 in Gering, Nebraska. The final event will be Feb. 20 in Dodge City, Kansas. Alfalfa U is presented by High Plains Journal, Alforex Seeds, and John Deere. Watch for coverage of Alfalfa U in future print issues of High Plains Journal and online at hpj.com/alfalfau.
