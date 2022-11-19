Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The third year of the Master Irrigator Program will take place in January 2023 in Goodwell. Irrigation experts will teach producers and other industry professionals techniques that are efficient and cost-effective. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)
Oklahoma State University Extension’s Master Irrigator Program kicks off its third year in January 2023 to educate producers on water conservation and irrigation practices.
The program launched in Goodwell in 2021, and Altus hosted it in 2022. The educational series returns to Goodwell for 2023, and its coordinators plan to eventually expand to other areas of the state.
The Master Irrigator Program will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday over the course of four weeks. The dates for 2023 are Jan. 17, 24, 31, and Feb. 7. Registration is $100 per person. Participants will also have the option of attending in-field events for hands-on learning next fall.
Curriculum for the 2023 program includes Ogallala hydrology, soil/water relationship, soil moisture sensors, economic value of Ogallala water, irrigation scheduling models, the Oklahoma Mesonet, irrigated forage production, irrigation equipment, well energy efficiency, drip irrigation, VFDs, center pivots, soil health and nutrient management.
Program participants can receive additional points on their Environmental Quality Incentives Program applications for financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service. They can also request free irrigation audits to measure how much energy and water an irrigation system uses in daily operations as well as locate leaks in pipelines and assess the uniformity of irrigation application.
For more information, contact Sumit Sharma, OSU Extension specialist for High Plains irrigation and water management, at sumit.sharma@okstate.edu or 580-349-5441. Registration can be completed online at bit.ly/3EASzKm.
