Oklahoma State University Extension’s Master Irrigator Program kicks off its third year in January 2023 to educate producers on water conservation and irrigation practices.

McCaull Research and Demonstration Farm Pivot Irrigation Research with Jason Warren

The third year of the Master Irrigator Program will take place in January 2023 in Goodwell. Irrigation experts will teach producers and other industry professionals techniques that are efficient and cost-effective. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

The program launched in Goodwell in 2021, and Altus hosted it in 2022. The educational series returns to Goodwell for 2023, and its coordinators plan to eventually expand to other areas of the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.