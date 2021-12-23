The early months of 2022 offer great opportunities for Kansas wheat farmers to kick off the new year. Mark your calendars for these meetings in early 2022 for a chance to gather with industry peers across the state and gain insights into management and other topics immediately applicable to this year’s wheat crop and Kansas farming operations.
Kansas Commodity Classic
Jan. 28, 2022 — Salina
The 2022 Kansas Commodity Classic will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Salina on Jan. 28, 2022. Join the annual convention of the Kansas wheat, corn, grain sorghum and soybean farmers to hear an update from the Kansas Governor’s Office, a weather and climate outlook from KWCH’s Ross Janssen, a market update from Brock Associates and a trade update from Gregg Doud, Aimpoint Research. This event is free, but pre-registration is requested.
Learn more or register for the conference at https://www.kansascommodityclassic.com/.
Wheat Rx Schools
Feb. 8, 2022 — Wichita
Feb. 9, 2022 — Hays
Wheat Rx is a partnership between Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension to disseminate the latest research recommendations for high-yielding and high-quality wheat to Kansas wheat farmers. In February, the partners are organizing two, day-long seminars to share recent data on key management areas of hard winter wheat, based on novel research funded in part by wheat farmers through the Kansas Wheat check-off.
The seminars will be held on Feb. 8, 2022, in Wichita, and on Feb. 9, 2022, in Hays. Speakers will discuss how to capture value for high-quality wheat, proper fertility to maximize yield and quality, fungicides and wheat health, intensive wheat management and the value of wheat in the production chain. The program will qualify for certified crop advisor continuing credit units.
The cost for the program is $110 per attendee, with lunch included. There is no fee for members of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers to attend the seminars. To take advantage of this benefit, join or renew your membership today at https://kswheat.com/join.
Learn more about the upcoming seminars and stay up-to-date with the latest information from Wheat Rx at https://kswheat.com/wheatrx.
Women Managing the Farm
Feb. 9 to 11, 2022 — Manhattan
Since 2005, the Women Managing the Farm Conference has brought together women farmers, rural business landowners and business leaders. The conference offers a supportive setting in which women can develop the skills, resources and knowledge needed for success in a competitive agricultural environment.
The Women Managing the Farm Conference will be held on Feb. 9 to 11, 2022, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan.
Conference speakers and sessions are designed to keep women thriving within their rural communities and informed on the latest advancements in agriculture. The 2022 conference—themed “Together Again”—will feature “Fancy Lady Cowgirl” Courtenay DeHoff as a keynote speaker and breakout sessions on employee management, Farm Service Agency farm programs, soil health, farm tax updates, land transitions and more.
Learn more or register for the conference at http://womenmanagingthefarm.com/. An early-bird registration rate of $150 is available until Jan. 12, 2022.
