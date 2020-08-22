How to properly manage soil fertility and farmland to its utmost potential with proper nutrients is a constant conundrum. Nick Ward, president of Ward Laboratories, Inc. in Kearney, Nebraska, discussed this and the importance of soil testing at High Plains Journal’s Sorghum U/Wheat U virtual event Aug. 12.
“Soil sampling is the fertility gauge of our fields and having that data really provides the knowledge that you need,” Ward said. “We’re going to use that information to direct our fertilizer applications, figure out the acres that do and don’t need the fertility and diagnose problems that make fields have problems.”
Soil pH, the hydrogen ion concentrate in the soil, is important because the pH range determines the availability of nutrients in the soil, reduces toxic elements, such as aluminum, and determines the efficacy of herbicides and how long they can sustain in the soil system.
“Soil pH is an expensive fix when you talk about applying, but it’s really the first step in getting your fertility program right,” Ward said. “You’ll have a hard time getting everything to work if you don’t get soil pH started off on the right foot.”
Phosphorous, another crucial nutrient in soil, is an asset Ward suggest farmers should invest in more.
“There are two ways to apply phosphorous, either you do or you don’t,” Ward said. “But eventually, you’ve got to spend the money to put that fertility back at some point either through fertilizer or manure.”
Ward said sulfur, which is essential for chlorophyll formation, should be an annual application.
“When we think about soil sulfur, we’re getting less free sulfur from organic matter every year and in the future we really are going to have to be focused on our sulfur fertility,” Ward said. “I would really stress that we need to have sulfur in our nitrogen program every year.”
Ward suggested producers test their irrigation water for sulfur, as they might be able to save money by supplying it through their water.
To some producers, investing in soil sampling on their operation seems like an unnecessary venture, however, it can actually save money on fertilizer and time in application.
“We have low commodity prices, but you can get even more return on having the soil testing done because changing even small rate changes can save big money when compared to the cost per bushel,” he said.
On the flip side, having knowledge of what minerals a soil needs is the better way to manage the soil health of a piece of land.
“Using soil testing to figure out exactly what nutrients are needed and how much, makes you a good steward of the land and waterways because you aren’t over applying,” Ward said.
To learn more about Sorghum U/Wheat U, visit hpj.com/suwu.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
