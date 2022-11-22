IMG_5099.JPG

For growers in the central and southern Great Plains, 2022 will go down as one of the toughest years in recent memory. Drought, high temperatures, supply issues and out of control input costs—especially fertilizer—made profits hard to come by regardless of the crop being grown.

As we move into 2023, a positive note is that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s long-term forecast is currently predicting a shift back to more normal precipitation, although temperature remains above normal.

