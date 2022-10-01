agp2ilogowouttext.jpg

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture announced it is awarding more than $1.8 million to support the work of the Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative being led by Iowa State University in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Idaho.

The goal of AG2PI is to help advance multidisciplinary crop and livestock research by addressing genome to phenome challenges, developing solutions for research infrastructure needs and sharing solutions across kingdoms. It aims to foster collaborations of crop and livestock scientists with colleagues in diverse areas, including data science, statistics, engineering and social sciences, to improve the long-term efficiency and resilience of U.S. agriculture.

